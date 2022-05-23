RailTel Corporation of India bags new work order for Rs 220.55 crore

RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna Central Government. PSU under Ministry of Railways has received a work order worth Rs 220.55 Crore for providing Approx 70 Gbps MPLS and Internet bandwidth for Implementation of CCTV Surveillance System under Safe City Project of Delhi Police.



RailTel has secured this order through Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) which has been engaged by Delhi Police as Total Service Provider (TSP) for its “Safe City Project.



As part of its endeavors to enhance women safety in Delhi, Delhi Police has undertaken a Safe City Project with various analytical and Artificial Intelligence tools for safety in public places in Delhi. RailTel will provide required City Wide MPLS and Internet Bandwidth for this project which is very crucial in the successful implementation of it. The citywide network will essentially provide high-speed network connectivity for supporting safe city solutions.



Scope of work includes providing of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) and Internet Bandwidth at 182 Police stations and 3351 Field locations spread across total 16 Police Districts in Delhi NCT in three phases. It will also include connectivity to Police HQ, Integrated Command Control Communication Center, District HQs, Data Centre, Disaster Recovery Centre, Viewing Control Centres.

The services will be provided for a period of 3 years from the go -live of the complete project. Talking about it, Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said, “RailTel being a prominent Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider and a neutral telecom infrastructure provider has very strong expertise in providing high speed MPLS and internet bandwidth. The safe city project of Delhi Police will get a boost with the implementation of this work order.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 01:01 PM IST