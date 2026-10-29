Raiganj AIIMS Proposal: CM Adhikari Promises Healthcare Boost, Issues Warning Against Cow Slaughter | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced that he will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up AIIMS at Raiganj in north Bengal and a full cancer hospital in Jalpaiguri just to uplift the health infrastructure of north Bengal.

Addressing a public event in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district after an administrative review meeting, Adhikari said, “An AIIMS is already operational in Kalyani in Nadia district and the state government has decided to send a proposal to the central government for setting up another AIIMS in Raiganj.”

Read Also CM Suvendu Adhikari Urges Mamata Banerjee To Retire From Politics As 2 BJP MLAs Take Oath

Warning Against Cow Slaughter

The Chief Minister also warned people of dire consequences if any harm is done to the cows.

“No one should do cow slaughter. If such a thing is done, no one will be worse than me. Those raising slogans such as ‘Kashmir Mange Azaadi’ should not be allowed to be active in border areas. The cockroaches should be crushed and should not be allowed to spread their fangs,” mentioned Adhikari.

Also Watch:

Citizenship And Deportation Promises

Adhikari also promised to give citizenship to the Hindu refugees and deport infiltrators back to Bangladesh.

“I will ensure that not a single Hindu refugee goes to jail,” said Adhikari.