Raichur: Horrifying Bike-Car Accident Captured On CCTV, 3 Injured (WATCH)

A speeding car hit a bike rider and pedestrians in Karnataka’s Raichur district. The horrifying incident that happened on July 18 was captured on CCTV. The footage made rounds on social media on Wednesday.

The accident happened near Sri Ram Temple in Raichur. The more-than-a-minute-long CCTV footage shows college girls walking by the side of the road as vehicles pass by. The bike is seen making a sudden U-turn on the road as the car approaches and hits the bike and two college girls. It can be seen that the car did not have time to react and avoid the bike that made the U-turn.

People from the shops nearby are seen rushing towards the victims. However, the car did not stop following the accident and sped away.

Case registered

According to reports, the biker sustained critical injuries and the students have sustained minor wounds. Police seized the car and have launched an investigation into the case. The Raichur Traffic Police Station has registered a case.

Locals said the stretch of the road does not have traffic signals or speed breakers. According to the images circulated, the car and the bike were damaged in the accident.

