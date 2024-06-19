'Rahul’s Decision To Retain Rae Bareli Will Strengthen Party In UP': Congress Leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

The decision of Rahul Gandhi to retain Rae Bareli has buoyed Congress leaders as they believe that this move will strengthen the Congress Party's position in Uttar Pradesh and will invigorate the party workers.

Congress leader Maroof Khan said, “We are happy with the positive public response in the recent elections. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, we are hopeful for a comeback.”

He said during his journey through Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi highlighted important issues like the caste census and the participation of backward and Dalit communities, which were well-received by the people.

Throughout the election campaign, the Congress Party focused on these themes. They held meetings in different areas to support backward classes and programs to protect the Constitution. These efforts helped increase the number of votes for the Congress Party.

Last week, a "Dhanyavaad Sabha" (thank you meeting) was held in Rae Bareli. The party plans to hold similar events in every constituency to thank their workers and voters.

Another Congress leader, Devendra Pratap Singh, said that Rahul Gandhi’s decision to stay as MP from Rae Bareli shows the party’s intent to rebuild its presence in Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that many leaders from backward, Dalit, and minority communities are joining Congress, believing that Rahul Gandhi’s presence will benefit the upcoming assembly elections.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai said the recent election win has boosted the morale of the party workers. Rahul Gandhi staying in Rae Bareli will give the party strength and enthusiasm.

Election Gains and Increased Vote Share

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Congress increased its seats from one to six and secured second place in eleven constituencies. The party maintained its stronghold in Rae Bareli and won back Amethi after five years. They also achieved significant wins in Prayagraj and Saharanpur after 40 years.

In constituencies where Congress came second, their vote share increased by 40% compared to 2019.

Overall, the Congress vote share in Uttar Pradesh rose from 7.53% in 2014 and 6.36% in 2019 to 9.46% in 2024. Party leaders believe these results are vital for the upcoming assembly elections and will help energize the party for future challenges.