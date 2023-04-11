Watch: Rahul Gandhi's massive show of strength in Wayanad, leads ‘Satyamev Jayate’ Yatra

In a massive show of strength, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Vadra, on Tuesday led a huge ‘Satyamev Jayate’ Yatra in his erstwhile constituency Wayanad in Kerala for the first time after being disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Rahul was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP a day after he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have Modi surname" remark. Rahul was elected as an MP in 2019 from Wayanad.

Rahul and Priyanka both will participate in several programs in Wayanad.

According to reports, prior to the roadshow, the Kerala Congress displayed posters of Rahul Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar in various locations. The poster included the message, "I am not Savarkar, I will not apologize nor will I run away."

This action was taken despite Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement that the issue regarding the Savarkar remark has been resolved and Rahul Gandhi will not make similar comments in the future.