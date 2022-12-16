Rahul Gandhi's family gave away acres of land to Chinese, took funds from them: BJP MP Rathore after RaGa's 'China prepping for war' comment

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore |

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comments on China prepping for war against India, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore has hit back at RaGa. Rathore on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China.

He sarcastically said that Rahul is so close to China that he knows what is going to be its next move. Rathore went on to add that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received a donation of Rs 135 crore from Communist Party of China.

Worth mentioning here is that on Decemebr 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hit back at Congress and raised the issue of Chinese donations to Congress-run Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). Now the discrepancy here is that Shah had said that the RGF had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy whereas Rathore simply removed the decimal and made the amount 135 crore from 1.35 crore.

Shah had further said that RGF's registration was cancelled as the donation was not according to the FCRA rules.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Jaipur, Rajasthan claimed on Friday that China is preparing for war, but the government is not accepting it and that it is hiding this fact. The Congress leader's remarks comes amid the December 9 Tawang sector clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Rahul Gandhi goes on to say, "China's threat is being ignored and there's an attempt to hide the whole issue. They are preparing to launch an offensive against India in the Arunachal and Ladakh side. The Indian govt is sleeping and is hardly ready to accept this fact. The pattern of their actions points out that they are preparing for war. Our governemnt is simply not ready to accept this. The Indian govt works in an event based manner, not strategically. When it come to geo-strategy events don't work, power does."