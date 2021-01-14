Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu to watch Jallikattu; celebrates Pongal

Rahul Gandhi, who watched Jallikattu proceedings on Thursday, also used the occasion to criticise the farm laws and said the Centre will be forced to take them back.

The Congress leader, who was joined by DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, praised Tamil culture and history.

“I have a message to those people, who think that they can run roughshod over the Tamil people, who think they can push aside Tamil language and Tamil culture. I have received tremendous love and affection from the people of Tamil Nadu and it is my duty to stand with the people of Tamil Nadu and protect their history, their culture and their language”, he said.

“I am happy to see that the Jallikattu is being organised in a systematic and safe way, so that both the bull and the youngsters are safe and everything is taken care of,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi's praise for Jallikattu drew criticism from sections of the BJP who recalled that former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh had described the bull taming sport as "barbaric". Also it was during the erstwhile UPA regime that the bull was included in the list of non-performing animals, endangering the sport of Jallikattu.