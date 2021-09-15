Rahul Gandhi unveils new logo design and flag of Mahila Congress; here's what the insignia means

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi unveiled the new logo design and flag of All India Mahila Congress at its 38th Foundation Day event in the national capital on Wednesday. The new insignia integrates the hand symbol of the parent Congress party and signifies strength of each Indian, the Mahila Congress said in a tweet.

The Congress leader said the symbol resembles in every religion, from Hinduism to Jains to Buddhism and Christianity to Islam people pray while lifting their hands, reported news agency IANS.

Gandhi also lit the lamp which had oil collected from the homes of Mahila Congress workers. "The lamp signifies our struggle against injustice, price rise and crimes against women," the Mahila Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, addressing the party workers, Gandhi launched scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that they are "fake Hindus" who are using religion for their gains.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus," Gandhi said, attacking the BJP and the RSS.

Gandhi also accused the RSS of ignoring the women power. In RSS, they have no place for women while the Congress has given a woman Prime Minister, he said.

"The Congress has a different ideology and as a Congress worker, I can compromise with other ideologies but cannot compromise with the ideology of the BJP and the RSS. This is a big question for us -- what is the difference between Gandhi's Congress', Godse's, and Savarkar's ideologies," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:05 PM IST