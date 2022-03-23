Rahul Gandhi to hold meeting with senior leaders of Haryana Congress on 25th March; CLP Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala and others to attend

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with senior leaders of Haryana Congress, on 25th March.

The meeting comes days after the results for recently concluded assembly elections were announced. The grand old party faced embarassing defeat in the elections as it could not make its mark in any of the five states including Punjab where it had its government.

For the meetinng, CLP Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state In-charge Vivek Bansal, Randeep Surjewala, State President Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda, Captain Ajay Yadav & others will attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, with G-23 leaders stepping up demands for organizational changes, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have told the leaders from the dissident faction that no major changes in the organisation could be possible until the election for the post of party's president is held in August-September this year.

Yesterday afternoon, Sonia Gandhi met G23 leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Vivek Tankha at her residence in New Delhi as part of her efforts to resolve the deepening rift within the party after the poll rout of Congress in fives states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

While G-23 leaders are pressing for organizational changes, Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have said that the requisite measures will be taken after the August-September elections for party president.

The G23 leaders are also demanding "collective and inclusive" leadership. The ire of the G23 members in the Congress is seen aimed at party leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal, the general secretaries of Congress, according to ANI report.

According to the report, Gandhi's meeting with more G-23 leaders is an attempt to bridge the gap between the disgruntled bloc and the Congress leadership.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:16 PM IST