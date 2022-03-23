Fuel price hike: Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises

The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the BJP government after petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise for the second day in a row and said it would protest both inside and outside Parliament.

Congress MPs staged a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex against the price hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

Party MPs have also given adjournment notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

"We will continue to protest both inside and outside Parliament against this unjustified price hike. The government is looting Rs 10,000 crore from this price hike," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon on Wednesday following a ruckus created by the Opposition parties against the rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

This was the second consecutive day when the Upper House faced similar protest leading to adjournment. The House was adjourned twice on Tuesday too in the first half of the day over rising prices of fuel across the country.

Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress created pandemonium as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold discussion over rising prices of cooking gas and petroleum products under Rule 267.

The Opposition party members raised slogans against the government and showed placards written as "Mahgai Ki Maar" (impact of inflation).

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital. The petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today.

It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

