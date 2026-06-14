Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over US Strikes That Killed Three Indian Sailors, Calls Him 'Compromised PM'

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sharply criticised the United States and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Navy strikes on an oil ship in the Gulf that killed three Indian sailors.

Rahul Gandhi Targets US And PM Modi

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Just days after the murder of three Indian sailors in American attacks - no remorse, no apology. On the contrary, America has continued issuing orders."

He added, "Read their words: 'Comply immediately with the orders of the US military.' No violation 'will be tolerated.'"

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'A Free Country Would Never Tolerate Such Language'

"A free country would never tolerate such language. But our Compromised PM? Silent. They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders. Compromised PM will not defend the country's honor--because those who insult the country are under their control," Rahul Gandhi said.

Three Indian Sailors Killed In Gulf Strike

The Congress leader's remarks follow the death of three Indian sailors in a US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire after US forces accused it of violating an ongoing naval blockade. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while three others were later confirmed dead.

Read Also India Lodges Strong Protest After US Strikes Kill 3 Indian Seafarers In Gulf Of Oman | Video

India Lodges Strong Protest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a strong protest against the attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman. This was the second time Meeks had been summoned over the issue.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed India's protest to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stating that the killing of civilians could not be justified.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)