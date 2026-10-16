Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre Over Rubio’s Mumbai Meeting, Asks PM Modi To Explain |

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday, October 16, questioned the Central government over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s proposed meeting with Indian officials in Mumbai next week. Gandhi claimed that officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were “confused” about the meeting and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the situation.

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His remarks came a day after US Envoy Sergio Gor said Rubio would meet Indian government officials in Mumbai during his upcoming visit to India. Gor also indicated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was expected to attend the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At Modi

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In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what’s going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to.”

The remark added a sharp political edge to the discussion surrounding Rubio’s visit, particularly over who would attend the meeting and why details about it were being announced by a US representative. There was no immediate response from either the Central government or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Gandhi’s comments.

Congress Questions MEA’s Silence

The Congress had also questioned the government on Thursday, October 15, asking why the External Affairs Ministry had remained silent about Jaishankar’s proposed meeting with Rubio in Mumbai.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh questioned why details of the External Affairs Minister’s engagements in India were being shared by a US envoy rather than the ministry’s official spokesperson, PTI reports.

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In a post on X, Ramesh said it was not surprising that Gor had provided further details about Rubio’s upcoming visit. However, he described the announcement about Jaishankar’s expected participation as unusual.

“It is also not wholly surprising to hear him say that Mr Rubio will meet Government of India officials in Mumbai. But what is quite extraordinary is his statement that ‘we expect the Minister Dr Jaishankar to be joining us there along with other individuals’,” Ramesh wrote.

He further asked since when announcements about the External Affairs Minister’s meetings within India had been left to someone other than the ministry’s official spokesperson.

What Did The US Envoy Say?

During an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Gor said Rubio would meet Indian government officials in Mumbai.

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“We expect that minister Dr S Jaishankar will be there along with other individuals from Delhi, who will make a trip up there to see him in Mumbai,” Gor said.

The statement has become the focus of the Congress’s criticism, with the party questioning the lack of an official announcement from the Indian side regarding Jaishankar’s expected participation.

Rubio’s India Visit: Mumbai And Jamnagar On Itinerary

Rubio is scheduled to travel to India next week as part of a trip that also includes Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

According to the announced itinerary, he will first visit Samarkand before travelling to Mumbai and Jamnagar in Gujarat during the October 17-22 period.

During his India visit, Rubio is expected to visit a Reliance unit in Jamnagar and meet officials of the External Affairs Ministry in Mumbai.

With the Congress raising questions about the announcement of the proposed meeting, the political focus remains on whether the government will clarify Jaishankar’s participation and respond to the Opposition’s criticism.