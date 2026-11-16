Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Move SC, Seek Permission To Ask ECI 48 Questions On SIR

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X/@INCIndia

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders have approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to send 48 written questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They have also sought affidavits from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commissioners over alleged irregularities in the exercise.

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In their application, the petitioners have raised concerns over alleged unilateral decisions, deletion of voters' names and unauthorised changes to the ECI's online portal. They have questioned whether the CEC exercised the collective powers of the three-member commission without the knowledge or approval of the other two commissioners.

ECI maintains decisions were unanimous

The ECI, in affidavits filed on October 26 and November 14, maintained that all SIR-related orders were issued following unanimous decisions of the three-member commission. However, the petitioners argued that the Commission had not provided file numbers, dates or meeting details to substantiate its claim. They also cited an August 2025 RTI response stating that no decision had been taken to initiate a nationwide SIR.

Petitioners seek commissioners' responses

The application seeks responses from CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on any objections or disagreements recorded between February 2025 and October 2026 regarding SIR, the ECINET portal and Form-6.

The petitioners have also sought clarification on whether private vendors were allowed to modify voter databases, whether names were deleted without ERO orders and who approved changes to Form-6. They have further demanded state-wise details of voter deletions.

Supreme Court asked to seek records

Invoking the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, and the Constitution Bench judgment in Justice KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India, they have sought directions for the ECI to provide relevant records or give document-specific reasons for withholding information on confidentiality grounds.

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