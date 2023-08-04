Rahul Gandhi-Modi Surname Verdict: SC Stay On Conviction Can Boost INDIA In Parliament With Congress Leader's Presence

PTI

The Supreme Court’s stay on conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may prove to be a big boost to the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters into its last leg in the coming week. The order comes at a crucial moment as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition INDIA parties against the BJP-led NDA in House will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a statement in the House on Manipur violence on August 10.

The Supreme Court questioned the basis of handing out maximum sentence of two-year imprisonment to Gandhi, which led to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP or parliamentarian. The apex court’s verdict comes after the former Congress chief filed an affidavit maintaining his innocence in the Modi surname case that disqualified him as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

No-confidence motion against Modi government

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he will contact the Speaker and write a letter requesting him to allow Gandhi back as the MP in Lok Sabha. If allowed, Gandhi’s return to the Lower House will come at a time when key bills are expected to be tabled; proving to be a major support for the opposition INDIA.

On August 8, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will face the no-confidence motion. PM Modi’s reply is scheduled for August 10. This would likely bring Gandhi and PM Modi face to face in the Lok Sabha.

‘Coming… Questions will continue’

The Congress party’s Twitter account shared a photo Gandhi from the Union Budget session this year. At the time in the Parliament, Gandhi held a photo of businessman Gautam Adani and PM Modi alleging that the two had close links amid the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

In the post, the Congress said, “Coming…questions will continue” hinting at his return to the Lok Sabha.

