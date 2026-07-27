Rahul Gandhi Meets Viral Labourer Mohammad Irfan, Hails Voices Of India's Marginalised Youth - VIDEO

LoP Rahul Gandhi with daily wage labourer Irfan |

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Mohammad Irfan, a Delhi-based handcart worker whose thoughtful remarks during the recent CJP protests at Jantar Mantar gained widespread attention on social media. Congress shared photographs and videos of the meeting on X, describing Irfan as a symbol of the aspirations and struggles of millions of young Indians.

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In a post accompanying the photographs, the party said, "In Irfan, who has honestly and fearlessly articulated the pain and hopes of the youth, one can see every young person who has become disillusioned with this government." It added that the Congress was committed to building an India where "love, brotherhood, dignity, equality and opportunities" are available to everyone. In another post, the party shared a video showing Irfan explaining his views to Rahul Gandhi, who was seen listening attentively. Calling him "the real hope of the country", the Congress said youths like Irfan are aware of both their rights and responsibilities.

Irfan, who lives in a Delhi slum and earns a living by pulling a handcart, has repeatedly said he attended the Jantar Mantar protests on his own and is not affiliated with any political party or student organisation. Despite never attending school and being unable to read or write, he says he educates himself using Google Voice Search to listen to information on history, politics, literature and current affairs. Inspired by Bhagat Singh's ideas and the poetry of Dushyant Kumar and Adam Gondvi, he said he cross-checks information before forming opinions.

During the protests, Irfan highlighted the plight of labourers, alleging that many workers receive only Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 a month despite official minimum wage figures of around Rs18,000. He also questioned unemployment, rising living costs and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, claiming lengthy paperwork often delays treatment for poor patients.

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Speaking in earlier interviews, Irfan also revealed that financial hardships had left him battling stress and depression over the past two years. A follower of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, he maintains that he has no political ambitions and only wants governments to pay greater attention to the everyday struggles of workers, slum dwellers and rural communities.