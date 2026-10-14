Rahul Gandhi Meets Ankita Bhandari's Parents At India Gate Over Dushyant Gautam's Appointment As Sikkim Governor - VIDEO

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders reached India Gate in Delhi on Wednesday to meet the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022. The meeting comes amid protests by the family against the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim.

Ankita's parents reached India Gate to register their protest and seek justice for their daughter. They have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to put Gautam's appointment on hold until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its inquiry, according to their statements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, said Gautam should be behind bars and urged the President not to appoint him Governor until the investigation is completed.

Ankita's mother, Soni Devi, said the family was deeply hurt after learning on the 12th that Gautam had been appointed Governor. Appealing to the President, she said she hoped the latter, being a woman herself, would understand the family's pain.

She urged the President to halt the appointment until the CBI investigation against Gautam was completed.

The family has been opposing Gautam's appointment and demanding that the allegations surrounding the case be investigated. Their protest has brought renewed attention to the demand for justice for Ankita, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022.

The family's allegations and demands come amid public debate over the appointment. The claims against Gautam should be distinguished from any findings established by an investigation or court.