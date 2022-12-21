Rahul Gandhi loses cool on stage during Bharat Jodo Yatra event, BJP calls him 'frustrated'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. A video of the Gandhi scion is going viral on social media in which he can be seen angrily pushing down the phone of a man on stage.

The incident allegedly took place in Rajasthan on Tuesday during a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' event when everyone wanted to get close to Rahul Gandhi and click pictures with him.

One such supporter also tried to take a selfie with the Congress MP but Gandhi angrily pushed the man's phone down and left the stage.

The short clip of the incident was immediately noticed by the BJP and posted on social media by Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the saffron party's general secretary in Andhra Pradesh.

"Why does @RahulGandhi look so frustrated?" Reddy asked on Twitter.

Bharat Jodo Yatra under scanner

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has come under scanner amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, requesting them to postpone the Yatra in national interest if it was not possible for them to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter read.