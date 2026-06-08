'Rahul Gandhi Lacks Consistency': Posters Targeting Congress, LoP Surfaces In Delhi Ahead Of India Bloc Huddle

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New Delhi: The opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will meet at New Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday in an attempt to mend ties amid differences among the partners and rework the strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA. However, the agenda of the meeting has not been officially revealed yet.

Representatives from 23 political parties will participate in the meeting. Notably, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are set to skip the meeting, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Read Also INDIA Bloc Meeting In Delhi To See Participation Of 23 Parties, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, posters targeting Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party appeared on multiple roundabouts in Delhi.

The posters highlight statements by opposition leaders, including NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, concerning Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party.

One of the posters with Sharad Pawar's picture read, "Rahul Gandhi mei consistency ki kammi hai," which translates to, "Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency."

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Meanwhile, NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule has reached the national capital to attend the meeting.

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Agenda of the meeting

"After the meeting, we will tell the agenda. We are discussing the current political situation in the country. The way in which the Government of India is bulldozing anti-democratic attitudes and the issue of students. We have to discuss a lot of issues in this meeting... The INDIA alliance meeting is an important meeting," Congress MP KC Venugopal said on Sunday.

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TVK not invited

Vijay's TVK has reportedly not been invited as parties without MPs are not invited to attend the meeting. Currently, TVK does not have any MPs and offered its lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat to its ally Congress, India Today reported.