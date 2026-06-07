INDIA Bloc Meeting In Delhi To See Participation Of 23 Parties, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

The INDIA alliance is set to hold a key meeting in New Delhi on Monday, with 23 political parties confirming their participation, according to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, Ramesh said the meeting of the opposition coalition, which he referred to as the INDIA janbandhan, will take place at the Constitution Club at noon on June 8. He added that while some alliance partners would not be able to attend the gathering due to their own constraints, they had nevertheless conveyed their strong opposition to the policies and actions of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Ramesh alleged that the Centre was undermining democratic institutions, targeting opposition leaders through investigative agencies, and pursuing policies that were adversely affecting livelihoods, household budgets, investment sentiment and employment opportunities. He also accused the government of compromising national interests through its foreign policy decisions.

Emphasising the coalition's unity, the Congress leader said the alliance remained united despite its diversity, drawing a parallel with the country's pluralistic character.

Read Also INDIA Bloc MPs To March From Parliament To Election Commission Office On August 11

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity within the opposition camp. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Sunday, a day before the gathering. Her visit has attracted attention amid speculation over possible divisions among Trinamool Congress MPs in Parliament.

The opposition meeting is expected to focus on political strategy, coordination among alliance partners and issues they plan to raise against the Centre in the coming months. The gathering is likely to be closely watched as the opposition seeks to present a united front on national issues.