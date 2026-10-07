Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Leaders Head To Jantar Mantar, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal | VIDEO

New Delhi, October 7, 2026: Opposition MPs on Wednesday headed towards Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his removal, stepping up the INDIA bloc’s agitation over alleged “vote chori”.
The MPs travelled in buses towards the protest site after a meeting of Opposition leaders called by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge over the CEC issue. Congress MP Shafi Parambil said, “The protest will continue.”
Opposition Steps Up Pressure
Before proceeding to Jantar Mantar, the Opposition MPs had lunch at Sagar Ratna in Janpath. They then boarded a bus to hold a sit-in against Kumar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Kumar would “have to resign” and that the Opposition would tell people that he was “not a legitimate CEC”. Gandhi also vowed to continue the agitation.
Kharge Says Opposition United
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition remained united in its fight to protect people’s rights. The protest at Jantar Mantar marked a continuation of the Opposition’s campaign against the CEC.
The latest demonstration came a day after Gandhi led a sit-in lasting more than eight hours at Akashvani Bhawan following an Opposition march over the alleged “vote chori”. Nearly 250 protesters were detained during the agitation.
Protest Enters Another Day
The move to Jantar Mantar indicates that the Opposition is seeking to maintain pressure on the CEC rather than allowing the issue to fade after the previous day’s protest. By bringing INDIA bloc MPs together for another demonstration, the Opposition is also projecting unity around its demand for Kumar’s removal.
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With Gandhi promising to continue the agitation and Kharge stressing Opposition unity, the protest has moved beyond a single demonstration and into a sustained political campaign over the CEC.
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