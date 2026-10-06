Rahul Gandhi Detained At Akashvani Bhawan During Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Video

Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was taken into custody by Delhi Police on Tuesday evening during the Opposition’s demonstration targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Akashvani Bhawan premises. The detention came after nearly nine hours of a sit-in protest by the Congress leader and his fellow party members.
Visuals from the site show a heavy police presence at the protest site and Congress leaders being forcibly removed.
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Earlier, police had made it clear that protesters would not be permitted to remain at Akashvani Bhawan through the night. They were instructed to leave the site, with authorities warning that those who declined to disperse would be detained.