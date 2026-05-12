Rahul Gandhi Asks Youth To 'Google' Former NTA DG's Present Posting, Says 'Modi Govt Rewards Those Who Play With Future Of Millions'

ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over the posting of former National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh, urging students and young people to “Google” the official’s current position following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy.

In a strongly worded post, Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of rewarding officials linked to examination irregularities instead of holding them accountable.

Rahul Gandhi’s Appeal To Youth

“I want to bring a serious matter to the attention of the country’s youth. Do one thing search it yourself on Google: ‘Who was the DG of NTA during the horrific NEET 2024 scam, and where has the Modi government seated him today?’” Rahul Gandhi said.

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“The BJP rewards those who toy with the futures of millions of hardworking students. It protects them and promotes them to higher positions. The bigger the theft, the bigger the reward,” he alleged.

The Congress MP further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of being “partners in the theft” of students’ futures.

NEET-UG 2024 Controversy

The remarks come against the backdrop of the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which triggered nationwide protests and legal challenges over allegations of paper leaks and irregularities, particularly in Bihar.

The issue eventually reached the Supreme Court, where investigations and submissions indicated that the leak had benefited at least 155 candidates. However, the apex court ruled against conducting a complete re-examination for all students.

The controversy sparked widespread outrage among aspirants and parents, with opposition parties repeatedly questioning the functioning of the NTA and the Centre’s handling of the examination process.

Former NTA DG’s Posting Draws Political Attention

Subodh Kumar Singh, who was serving as NTA Director General during the controversy, was removed from the post in June 2024 amid mounting criticism over the handling of NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations.

He was subsequently placed on compulsory wait under the Department of Personnel and Training before later being appointed Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser in the Union Ministry of Steel.

Later, Singh was repatriated to his parent Chhattisgarh cadre and currently serves as Principal Secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He is also associated with key responsibilities in the state’s power sector.

BJP Yet To Respond

Rahul Gandhi’s latest remarks have once again reignited political debate around the NEET examination controversy and the accountability of officials linked to the issue.

While the BJP had previously defended the government’s handling of the examination process and highlighted steps taken to strengthen safeguards, the party had not immediately responded to Rahul Gandhi’s fresh allegations at the time of reporting.