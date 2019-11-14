Rahul Gandhi asks for 'investigation of Rafale scam'; BJP leaders demand apology

Earlier today, the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petition. The top court dismissed a plea seeking lodging of an FIR to probe the Rafale deal inked with Dassault Aviation.

Following the verdict, BJP leaders have hailed the desision and demanded an apology from the Congress and Gandhi.

"Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns," wrote Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Twitter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that she welcomed the verdict.

"Shows government’s decision was right on the price, the process and on the offsets. @PMOIndia @narendramodi put #NationalSecurity on top. @IAF_MCC needed to be strengthened without any further delay. #NationFirst. Motivated propaganda defeated," she tweeted.

"National Security can’t be compromised for political ambitions. The Armed Forces were demoralised by the brazen allegations against the then Chief of the Indian Air Force by the Congress," she alleged.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the party stating, "People having saga of corruption from Jeep scandal to Bofors to Submarine to Augusta Westland, were undertaking a political programme masquerading as the quest of justice."

"Raising false allegations on the Rafale deal was the lowest point of political discourse that he stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the Supreme Court deliberately," he added.

The court also closed contempt proceedings initiated against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that being an important political person, Rahul must remain more careful in future.

A contempt proceeding was initiated against Rahul Gandhi for his remark "Chowkidar Chor Hai", attributing it to the Prime Minister.