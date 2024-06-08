Rahul Gandhi Appointed To Become The Next LoP: All You Need To Know

Rahul Gandhi | X

New Delhi: As Congress becomes the trailing party to get the second highest votes after the third-time ruling party, the BJP, with 99 votes, becomes eligible to count one MP as the Leader of Opposition (LoP). The Congress Working Committee has concluded appointing the former President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, to become the LoP.

The Significance of the LoP

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Indian Parliament holds a position of paramount importance in the country's democratic framework. Tasked with representing the largest opposition party, the LoP plays a pivotal role in ensuring accountability, fostering debate, and presenting alternative viewpoints. In the context of the 18th Lok Sabha, the discussion surrounding the appointment of the LoP has garnered significant attention, particularly within the Congress party.

The Role Of The LoP

The LoP serves as a check on the ruling government, offering constructive criticism, challenging policies, and advocating for the interests of the citizens. Through parliamentary debates, questioning, and oversight mechanisms, the LoP contributes to the robust functioning of democracy by ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

Salary and Perks

In addition to the substantial responsibilities, the LoP is entitled to a salary and perks commensurate with those of a Cabinet Minister. This includes allowances, facilities, and privileges aimed at facilitating their duties effectively. Such provisions underscore the significance attached to the role and acknowledge the importance of providing adequate resources for the LoP to fulfill their obligations.

The Push for Rahul Gandhi as LoP

Within the Congress party, there has been a growing chorus advocating for Rahul Gandhi to assume the mantle of LoP in the 18th Lok Sabha. This sentiment has been echoed by party members, senior leaders, and even state officials, who view Gandhi's leadership as instrumental in representing the opposition's interests effectively.

Support for Gandhi's Candidacy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy articulated the demand for Gandhi to be appointed as LoP, citing his advocacy for women and the unemployed. Reddy emphasized that this sentiment resonated with the aspirations of millions of Indians, reflecting the broader public support for Gandhi's leadership.

Senior Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and DK Shivakumar have publicly endorsed Gandhi's candidacy for LoP, citing his extensive campaigning and popularity within the party. Tharoor, in particular, hailed Gandhi as the "man of the match" of the Lok Sabha polls, emphasizing the fittingness of his candidacy for the LoP position.

Decision-Making

The decision regarding the appointment of the LoP ultimately rests with Sonia Gandhi, who is expected to be re-elected as the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). While there is anticipation surrounding the issue, party sources suggest that a definitive decision may not be reached immediately. Instead, it is speculated that Sonia Gandhi may choose to announce the decision through a press release at a later date.

Continuity In Leadership

Despite the discussions surrounding the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. This continuity in leadership ensures stability and consistency in the party's representation across both houses of Parliament.

The Congress Working Committee has adopted the resolution, appointing MP Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Following the conclusion of the CWC meeting, Congress MP Kumari Selja stated that Rahul Gandhi was elected as LoP on the wishes of the CWC.

KC Venugopal, the newly elected MP from Alappuzha, also echoed the same sentiments, saying, ‘CWC unanimously requested Rahul Gandhi ji to take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha’ according to a report by The New Indian Express.

CWC Praised Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was also commended for his election campaigning efforts in the Congress working committee resolution. It is necessary to single out former Congress President Rahul Gandhi primarily for having planned and directed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Both of these Yatras, which mirrored his personality and way of thinking, were historic turning points in the political history of our country and gave crores of voters and lakhs of workers hope and confidence. Rahul Gandhi, more than anyone else, was the driving force behind the 2024 election's main issue—the defense of our nation's Constitution—due to his unwavering, incisive, and focused campaigning. The CWC resolution stated that Rahulji's yatras, during which he listened to the fears, concerns, and aspirations of all people, especially youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and minorities, produced the PaanchNyay-Pachees Guarantee programme, which resonated so powerfully during the election campaign.