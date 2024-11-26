'Rahul Gandhi Along With Delegation Left For Sambhal,' Says Congress MP Rajiv Shukla

Congress Leader Rajiv Shukla (L) & Rahul Gandhi (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of the Congress party has left for Sambhal.

The LoP's visit comes after the stone pelting incident which took place when a team arrived to survey Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24.

"Rahul Gandhi and a delegation of the Congress party have left for Sambhal. He has directly left from the Parliament," Shukla told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Sambhal stone pelting incident, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla says "Rahul Gandhi and a delegation of the Congress party have left for Sambhal. He has directly left from the Parliament." pic.twitter.com/ShhhX4v92X — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Attack BJP Over The Sambhal Incident

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP over the Sambhal incident, and accused the party of displaying "insensitive actions" in response to the violence, alleging that their actions were deepening divisions and fostering discrimination between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Meanwhile, a 12-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party is also scheduled to visit the affected area on Tuesday.

LoP Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader, Mata Prasad Pandey said that they will go there to see the "atrocities caused by the Police."

"We will also meet the family members of the youth who lost their lives in the incident. Do Police ever take responsibility for their actions? ...These days Police keep both illegal weapons and the govt issued weapons. The Police use the other (illegal) weapon to fire," Pandey said.

#WATCH | Lucknow | On a 12-member delegation of Samajwadi Party to visit Sambhal, LoP Uttar Pradesh Assembly & Samajwadi Party leader, Mata Prasad Pandey says, "We will go there to see the atrocities caused by Police. We will also meet the family members of the youth who lost… pic.twitter.com/YchPzeVRnT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 26, 2024

Market In Sambhal Opens

Earlier today, the market in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal opened after violence following the stone pelting incident which took place when a team arrived to survey Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24.Deputy Inspector General of Police Moradabad Range, Muniraj G said that the situation is normal in Sambhal today.

"The situation is normal in Sambhal today. The markets are operational and functionally normally. People should not worry; those innocent will not be penalised. Till now, 7 FIRs have been filed. We are identifying people based on video footage," DIG Muniraj said.

Opposition members have been keen to raise the issue in the House and have targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the violence.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

