Rahul Gandhi Alleges NSA Ajit Doval Controls Phones, WhatsApp & Facebook, Shares Tapped Data With PM Narendra Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L), NSA Ajit Doval (M) & PM Narendra Modi (R) | File Pics

At the fifth edition of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s youth outreach programme ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore on Saturday, Gandhi levelled allegations against National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, claiming that he controls Indians’ communication and is involved in phone tapping.

Speaking on the theme ‘system versus students’, Gandhi alleged that Doval had control over telephone, WhatsApp, Facebook and other forms of communication in India. He further claimed that information obtained through phone tapping was shared with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Gandhi also alleged that Doval had said in an informal conversation that controlling around 500 people would be enough to control India.

He then took out his own mobile phone and held it up before the audience, saying, “Iss phone ke under Dovalji baithe hue hai, aapke phone ke under Dovalji baithe hue hai.”

The Congress leader made the remarks while interacting with Gen Z and other young participants at the event, where discussions centred on education, recruitment and employment issues.

Gandhi also spoke about the broader “system versus students” theme, addressing concerns and questions raised by young participants during the programme. The event marked the fifth edition of his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ youth outreach programme in Indore, a BJP stronghold and the commercial capital of the Malwa region.