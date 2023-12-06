'Rahul Courteous, But Yet To Mature Politically': What Pranab Mukherjee Told Daughter Sharmistha About Gandhi Scion

Rahul Gandhi with Pranab Mukherjee | PTI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, asserts in her forthcoming book "In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers" that Pranab Mukherjee had characterised Rahul Gandhi as "very courteous" and "full of questions". However, she also notes that her late father believed the Wayanad MP was "yet to mature politically".

Courteous but not politically mature: Pranab Mukherjee on Rahul

As per Rupa Publications, Sharmistha recounts her father's response in her book, "Pranab described him as very courteous and full of questions, which he took as a sign of Rahul's desire to learn. But he felt that Rahul was yet to mature politically."

"Rahul continued to meet Pranab at Rashtrapati Bhavan, though not very frequently. Pranab advised him to join the Cabinet and gain some first-hand experience in governance. Rahul obviously did not heed the advice, as we all know," the book goes on to add.

"During one of these visits on 25 March, 2013, Pranab noted, 'He has interest in diverse range of subjects but moves very quickly from one subject to another. I don't know how much he listened and absorbed'," the book said.

'She won't make me PM': Pranab Mukherjee on Sonia Gandhi

In response to Sharmistha's inquiry about his potential candidacy for the prime minister's position in 2004, Pranab Mukherjee delivered a cryptic reply, stating in her book, "No, she will not make me the PM."

Within the pages of her book, the former Congress spokesperson, who retired from politics in 2021, provides insights into her father's extraordinary life. Sharmistha underscores that Pranab Mukherjee bore no grudges towards Sonia Gandhi for not choosing him as the prime minister. Furthermore, there was no animosity towards the eventual candidate, Manmohan Singh.

Pranab Mukherjee, having served as the Finance Minister and later taking on pivotal roles in External Affairs, Defence, Finance, and Commerce, held a distinguished career. Notably, he assumed the role of the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. His illustrious career spanned across various crucial ministries. The seasoned politician passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 84.