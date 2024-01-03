Raghav Chadha Wears Sweater Worth ₹62,000 In New Year Pic With Wife Parineeti, Claims BJP Leader Sharing 'Proof'

Raghav Chadha Wears Sweater Worth ₹62,000 In New Year Pic With Wife Parineeti; BJP Leader Takes Dig | Twitter | Instagram

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP shared pics with his wife and actress Parineeti Chopra of their first Christmas and New Year, post their wedding. There are reports that they spent the holidays and celebrated the festive season in London and Austria. In the pic, Raghav Chadha is spotted donning an expensive sweater which has been criticised by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Vice President of Delhi Cantonment Board Manish Singh.

Manish Singh shared the pic of Raghav Chadha along with his wife

Taking a dig at Raghav Chadha, Manish Singh shared the pic of Raghav Chadha along with his wife on his official social media account and claimed that the "poorest" AAP leader is wearing a sweater worth Rs 62,000. The sweater is available on the online shopping platform Myntra. It is a Polo Ralph Lauren Graphic Printed Woollen Sweater and the price of the sweater is Rs 62,000.

Manish Singh is facing ire from social media users

Manish Singh is facing ire from social media users for sharing the pic of Raghav Chadha while donning the sweater. They are claiming that Raghav Chadha is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and can afford a sweater worth Rs 62,000. One of the users also said that his wife must have gifted him the sweater. One of the users has shared a pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the PM is wearing a Rs 1.4 lakh worth of sunglasses.

The internet users started trolling the BJP leader

The internet users started trolling the BJP leader and were asking him to look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who calls himself a fakir and wears suits worth lakhs. One of the users also said that let him wear these expensive clothes, as he will be wearing the uniform of Tihar Jail. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by ED in the Excise Policy case.

हर कोई 1.4 लाख के चश्मे वाला फ़क़ीर तो नही बन सकता। तुम जैसो को ट्रोल करने का व्यवसाय देकर विश्वगुरु BVLGARI, Mont Blanc, Movado जैसी लक्ज़री ब्रांड्स के प्रोडक्ट्स इस्तेमाल करते है। पर आपके ये सब समझ नही आएगी। भक्त से अंधभक्त से गंधभक्त का सफर तय जो कर लिया है।… pic.twitter.com/0MwoWCwIqF — Jaagruk (@Jaagruk_) January 2, 2024

कर लेने दो ऐश बेचारे को इसके बाद तो इसे तिहाड़ की वर्दी पहननी है 🤣🤣😭 — Virendra Singh (@imviru7) January 2, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summon

Arvind Kejriwal skipped the summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Excise Policy case. Manish Sisodia is already in jail in connection with the case.