Raghav Chadha Hails New Prepaid Rules, Says Users Can Now Make 12 Recharges A Year - VIDEO

Prepaid mobile users in India may soon get more flexibility in choosing recharge plans, with the government introducing provisions for 30-day validity plans and voice- and SMS-only options.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday welcomed the move, saying the new Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 would give consumers greater choice and help reduce unnecessary spending on mobile services.

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In a post on X, Chadha said consumers would now have access to 30-day recharge plans, potentially reducing the number of monthly recharges from 13 to 12 in a year. He also highlighted the provision for plans offering only voice calls and SMS for users who do not require mobile data.

The move is expected to particularly benefit senior citizens and other users who primarily use their mobile phones for making calls and have little or no requirement for internet data. Such consumers could opt for basic voice and SMS plans instead of paying for bundled data services.

Chadha said several people had approached him over limited and inflexible recharge options. He said he had raised the issue in Parliament on March 11, seeking greater choice and more affordable options for prepaid users.

He thanked the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for addressing the concerns in the interest of consumer convenience.

The introduction of 30-day plans could also address the long-standing issue of 28-day validity packs, under which consumers may end up making 13 recharges in a year instead of 12.