Radio jockey deletes video on Tuticorin custodial deaths; says CB-CID called and 'threatened arrest for spreading fake news'

Some time ago, P Jeyaraj and his son Fenix had been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi for "violating" lockdown norms. Allegedly they had violated the curfew by keeping their cell phone shop open after business hours. Taken into judicial custody, the two were allegedly tortured at the Sathankulam police station. Three days later, they died within ten hours of each other at a hospital in Kovilpatti.
Since their deaths on June 23, there has been widespread outrage, with countless people demanding justice for the two. Crime Branch CID sleuths have so far arrested several cops in connection with the case, and investigation continues to be underway.
At the time, a radio jockey had also made a video alleging that the men had indeed been tortured, and provided details about the same. This had soon gone viral, and helped propel the case to pan-India condemnation.
Now, on Saturday the CB-CID has apparently warned RJ Suchitra that she could be facing arrest for "spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy".
As per a Twitter post by her, she has now deleted the video, stating that this was done under the advice of her lawyer.
"The CB-CID called. And threatened arrest for spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy. Deleted the video under the advise of my lawyer who said they are definitely capable of doing it. Pls watch this case people - there’s a lot of foul play being employed," she tweeted.
As per the RJ, she had been told that the officials had told her that the post mortem report stated that none of what she had said was true. "A true post mortem is CRUCIAL. Media, pls dont rest until u get a copy, (sic)" she had said.
As per an NDTV report, the RJ says that she had gotten the details used in her video from the FIR filed the family of Jayaraj and Fenix.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)