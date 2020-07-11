Radio jockey deletes video on Tuticorin custodial deaths; says CB-CID called and 'threatened arrest for spreading fake news'

At the time, a radio jockey had also made a video alleging that the men had indeed been tortured, and provided details about the same. This had soon gone viral, and helped propel the case to pan-India condemnation.

Now, on Saturday the CB-CID has apparently warned RJ Suchitra that she could be facing arrest for "spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy".

As per a Twitter post by her, she has now deleted the video, stating that this was done under the advice of her lawyer.

"The CB-CID called. And threatened arrest for spreading fake news with intent to cause anarchy. Deleted the video under the advise of my lawyer who said they are definitely capable of doing it. Pls watch this case people - there’s a lot of foul play being employed," she tweeted.

As per the RJ, she had been told that the officials had told her that the post mortem report stated that none of what she had said was true. "A true post mortem is CRUCIAL. Media, pls dont rest until u get a copy, (sic)" she had said.