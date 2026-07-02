Rabri Devi Vacates Patna's 10 Circular Road Bungalow After 20 Years Following Multiple Eviction Notices - VIDEO

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday vacated the official government bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna, several days after the deadline set by the Bihar government expired, bringing to an end the Lalu family's nearly two-decade stay at the high-profile residence.

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The deadline to vacate the bungalow ended on Monday. Although Rabri Devi had sought an extension until July 5, the residence was ultimately vacated on Thursday. The family has now shifted to its new residence in Kautilya Nagar.

The process of moving out had begun earlier this week, with labourers seen transporting the family's belongings from the bungalow on Sunday evening, ahead of the expiry of the deadline.

Bungalow allotted to minister

The development follows the Bihar government's decision to allot the 10 Circular Road residence to State Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The Building Construction Department had transferred the bungalow to the minister on May 27 and subsequently issued four notices to Rabri Devi and her family directing them to vacate the premises.

Rabri Devi had lived at the government residence for around 20 years, making it one of Bihar's most prominent political addresses during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's tenure and beyond.

Now that the bungalow has been vacated, the government is expected to formally hand over possession to its new allottee.

New residence and security changes

The Bihar government has allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road to Rabri Devi as her new official residence.

Meanwhile, the state government has also reduced the security cover of RJD chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.