Bihar: Ex-CM Rabri Devi Starts Vacating 10 Circular Road Residence, Inventory Dispute Delays Full Handover

Rabri Devi begins vacating 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna amid dispute over official inventory verification. | X

Patna, June 29:

Vacating process begins

Patna: Although leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has started vacating her 10 Circular Road residence, she has sought additional time to vacate the residence completely.

Although Monday (June 29) was the deadline fixed by Bihar building construction department, she is likely to vacate the bungalow on July 5 as a dispute has erupted over the official inventory of the government property allotted with the house.

Inventory dispute emerges

Sources said Rabri Devi has sought additional time to complete the process of vacating the bungalow so that verification of the household items that were originally allotted along with the residence and the matching process before handing over the possession were complete.

RJD leader Bhola Yadav said that handing over the 10 Circular Road residence immediately would be unfair without verifying the official inventory list from 2006. He made it clear that the family will formally hand over the premises only after the government presented the official register of items to ensure complete transparency regarding the household belongings.

Official correspondence cited

Rabri Devi's private secretary has written to the secretary of the building construction department, referring to the department's final eviction notice issued on June 22.

As per the letter, officials from the department visited the residence on June 24 but they did not provide the authorised list of furniture and other items that had been supplied at the time of allotment.

In the letter, the department has been requested to furnish the official inventory so that each item could be verified before the residence is formally vacated.

Read Also Rabri Devi Challenges Bihar Govt To Evict Her By Force Amid 10 Circular Road Standoff

House allotment background

The RJD leader's office said the list was necessary to ensure there was no confusion or dispute after the bungalow is handed back to the government.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow was allotted to Rabri Devi in 2006 after she vacated the CM residence following the NDA government's formation in November 2005.