Rabri Devi Challenges Bihar Govt To Evict Her By Force Amid 10 Circular Road Standoff | File Photo/ Twitter

Patna: It seems that Bihar is going to witness a showdown between Samrat Choudhary government and Lalu family as former chief minister Rabri Devi dared CM to use force to evict her from official bungalow, 10 Circular Road.

For the last two decades, 10 Circular Road has been the residence of Rabri. RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav also live there.

After Rabri Devi dared chief minister Samrat Choudhary to evict her from the bungalow, a heavy police presence was deployed outside it. Sub divisional police officer (SDPO-Sachivalaya) Anu Kumari reached 10 Circular Road with a large police force. When the police official reached the main gate of the bungalow with a police team, RJD workers and supporters initially protested. However, given administrative sensitivities, Rabri Devi personally intervened and called SDPO inside her residence for talks. The police administration is citing government orders and legal notices, while Rabri Devi remains firm on her previous stance. She has been asked to vacate 10, Circular Road bungalow within 15 days.

Read Also Bihar Govt Suspends 2 IAS Officers In Tender Scam Linked To Contractor Rishu Shree

While talking to reporters, she claimed that she would not vacate the residence at any cost and that if the government wanted it, the CM should call in force to have it vacated. Presently, Lalu is in Singapore for his health checkup.

On Friday, Bihar building construction department issued third and final notice to Rabri Devi, directing her to vacate the government bungalow. She has been allotted the new government accommodation at 39 Harding Road. The department had issued 39 Harding Road residence to her after the state assembly polls ended in November last year. The10 Circular Road bungalow has been allotted to state dairy, fisheries, and animal resources minister Nand Kishore Ram, effective from May 27.

For the Lalu family, 10 Circular Road holds a deep sentimental value as it remained the epicentre of RJD`s political activities for the last two decades.