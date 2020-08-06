Rabindranath Tagore’s 79th death anniversary: Inspirational quotes and messages by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore was a polymath who reshaped Bengali literature and music. The man who reshaped and rejuvenated the Indian Art with Contextual modernism.
His legacy endures also in the institution he founded, Visva-Bharati University. Tomorrow marks the 79th death anniversary of the legend.
Sometimes referred to as “the Bard of Bengal”, Rabindranath Tagore, author of Gitanjali, was the first non-European (neither as a Bengali nor as an Indian, but as an Anglo-Indian) to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.
Tagore first wrote poetry at the age of eight, and at 16, he published his first poems under the pseudonym Bhanusimha (Sun Lion), which was are considered as long lost classics. In 1877, he published short stories and dramas under his real name.
Here are some inspirational quotes and messages by Rabindranath Tagore:
The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.
I have spent a fortune travelling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven't found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass.
Grey hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young.
Nirvana is not the blowing out of the candle. It is the extinguishing of the flame because the day has come.
We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.
If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.
Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.
Every difficulty slurred over will be a ghost to disturb your repose later on.
Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.
Your idol is shattered in the dust to prove that God's dust is greater than your idol.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)