Rabindranath Tagore’s 79th death anniversary: Inspirational quotes and messages by the Bard of Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore was a polymath who reshaped Bengali literature and music. The man who reshaped and rejuvenated the Indian Art with Contextual modernism.

His legacy endures also in the institution he founded, Visva-Bharati University. Tomorrow marks the 79th death anniversary of the legend.

Sometimes referred to as “the Bard of Bengal”, Rabindranath Tagore, author of Gitanjali, was the first non-European (neither as a Bengali nor as an Indian, but as an Anglo-Indian) to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

Tagore first wrote poetry at the age of eight, and at 16, he published his first poems under the pseudonym Bhanusimha (Sun Lion), which was are considered as long lost classics. In 1877, he published short stories and dramas under his real name.

Here are some inspirational quotes and messages by Rabindranath Tagore: