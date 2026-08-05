PV Sindhu Centre For Sports Excellence Ground-Breaking Held In Visakhapatnam; Completion Target Set For 2028 | VIDEO | X - PTI

Visakhapatnam, Aug 5: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh performed the ground-breaking for the 'PV Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence' here on Wednesday in the presence of Olympic medallist Sindhu and others.

Conceived by badminton virtuoso and Padma Bhushan awardee Sindhu, the centre is being developed as an integrated sports and education ecosystem that brings together seven sporting disciplines, high-performance coaching, sports science, recovery, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and academics under one campus, said a press release.

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Sports centre takes shape

"I performed the groundbreaking for the construction of the Centre for Sports Excellence, where renowned badminton player PV Sindhu garu has set up base, located in the garden area of Arilova in Visakhapatnam," Lokesh said in a post on X.

Located in the port city, the centre seeks to establish the city as a national destination for sport, education and high-performance training while creating wider opportunities through coaching, talent identification, research partnerships and community outreach.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh (@naralokesh) laid the foundation stone for the PV Sindhu Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam, marking a major step towards strengthening world-class sports infrastructure and nurturing future badminton talent in the state.



(Source:… pic.twitter.com/iiKt0VifGy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026

Sindhu outlines vision

"This centre is my most meaningful contribution to Indian sport. I am committing much of what I have earned throughout my career towards building an institution that creates opportunities for future generations," Sindhu said according to the release.

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"My dream is to create an ecosystem where young athletes have access to world-class coaching, sports science, education and the support they need to realise their full potential," she said.

"I also appeal to corporates and philanthropists to join us in this journey through CSR (corporate social responsibility) and long-term collaboration," she said, adding that together they can build an institution that will serve generations to come.

The centre is expected to be completed by May 2028, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)