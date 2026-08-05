Varun Dhawan 'Interviewed' By Society Before Buying New House In Mumbai |

If you think interviews are for the ordinary, think again. Even celebrities sometimes get interviewed. And, we hear, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal were one of the most recent celebrity couples to be reportedly interviewed by their society.

The Free Press Journal reported earlier on that VD and Natasha have moved to fancy digs at a building called Twenty on 10th Road, Juhu, in the vicinity of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and some more. The interesting story here is that before VD could make a booking in this new building, where his neighbours are some other richie-rich people, one of the society members, allegedly interviewed all the people who had made bookings for homes. Only after he was satisfied with the results, did he agree to part with their homes.

An insider said, “Varun and Natasha passed with flying colours. The apprehensive real-estate magnate liked the DNA of the Dhawan-Dalal pair. While Varun covers the Bollywood superstar fame angle, his wife who belongs to a business house, covered the socialite slant. In other words, they had the right ingredients to make the perfect society couple. It is only after the couple had satisfied the society member, did he hand over their home to them.”

Gone are the days, when it was considered to be a privilege to have a filmstar for a neighbour. Society is out to normalise the experience of living next to one. And, in their bid to pretend, they sometimes even have the upper hand that they are putting “actors through the grind”. But an actor is an actor. He will usually come up smelling roses. After all, unlike others, he has made a profession of it.