Putin Leaves Delhi After BRICS Summit, Says Russia Faces 30,000+ Sanctions | VIDEO

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin departed New Delhi on Sunday after attending the two-day 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India under its 2026 chairship. During his visit, Putin participated in BRICS sessions, visited the Bharat Innovates exhibition and held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on strengthening India-Russia ties.

Putin Flags 30,000 Sanctions Against Russia

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Session, Putin criticised what he described as the use of economic and diplomatic pressure as a tool of state-level interference.

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He said Russia has been subjected to more than 30,000 sanctions, claiming the figure is twice the number of sanctions imposed on all other countries combined.

“More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia, which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined,” Putin said.

He also criticised what he called “ugly” competitive practices, warning against the use of economic coercion in international trade.

Modi, Putin Discuss Closer Trade Ties

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi and Putin held bilateral talks focused on expanding economic and strategic cooperation.

The two leaders discussed implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, along with cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

The meeting came less than two weeks after their previous interaction on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

“Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that the talks focused on closer trade ties and wider cooperation.

West Asia, Black Sea Conflicts Also Discussed

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi and Putin also exchanged views on major regional and global developments, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region.

The conflicts have affected maritime trade as well as the safety and security of Indian seafarers, the MEA said.

Modi reiterated India's position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward for resolving conflicts and said New Delhi was ready to contribute to peace efforts.

Xi, Ethiopian PM Also Depart Delhi

Putin's departure followed the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also left the national capital earlier on Sunday after attending the summit.n