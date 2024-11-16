Pushkar International Fair 2024: Deputy CM Diya Kumari Announces Plans To Develop Pushkar On Lines Of Ayodhya And Kashi

Pushkar Fair 2024: Devotees take a holy dip as Deputy CM Diya Kumari announces grand development plans | File Photo

Jaipur: With thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Pushkar sarovar and Maha Aarti on Kartik Purnima, the famous Pushkar International fair came to an end on Friday evening.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the deputy CM of Rajasthan Diya Kumari said that Tirtharaj Pushkar will be developed on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi and this fair will be organized every year with full grandeur.

"Tirtharaj Pushkar, the city of Lord Brahma, is the center of faith of crores of people across the world. The state government is working for the development of Pushkar. It will be developed in a planned manner on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi,' said Diya Kumari.

The Pushkar International fair attracted a good number of visitors this year. More than six lakh domestic and foreign tourists and devotees came to enjoy the fair this year which is the highest footfall since 2019. Infact after the pandemic, it was the most successful fair this year.

Well over 20 thousand tourists from abroad enjoyed the colorful culture of Rajasthan with folk music and games like tug of war, Matka race, and colorful camel parade.

During the religious events the Ghats of Pushkar were decorated with 51 thousand lamps for Maha Arti and devotees took holy dip in the Pushkar Sarovar.

Diya Kumari said that the fair will be organized with full grandeur every year. All arrangements will be made for tourists and devotees, "The sentiments of every person in the country are attached to Pushkar. No stone will be left unturned in the development of the fair and Pushkar,' said the deputy CM.

The cattle fair also attracted good number of cattlemen and traders this year as animals worth more than Rs 11 crore 83 lakh were sold during the fair.