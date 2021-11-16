Purvanchal Expressway to give push to development of East Uttar Pradesh, says PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: The state of art 341 kilometer long Purvanchal expressway would change the face of backward eastern Uttar Pradesh. The expressway has paved way for setting up industries that would provide jobs to the people of this area.

On Tuesday while dedicating country’s longest Purvanchal expressway at Sultanpur in UP, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Yogi Government for constructing Purvanchal expressway in record time. PM said that while laying the foundation of this expressway three years back, he never thought of landing with his aircraft on it in such a short span. Commenting on the fighter planes landing facility on Purvanchal expressway, Modi said that security of country is equally important for the country.

Prime Minister said that Purvanchal expressway would provide benefits to a large number of workers and entrepreneurs both. Thousands of worker got employment during its construction and after completion too many would get jobs in the industries coming in this area. He said that on both the sides of expressway cold stores, warehouses, food grain, pharma, textile, handloom and petrochemical industry would come up thus giving a push to the development of the region.

He said that this expressway has eased access to Bihar also as it ends at the border near Gazipur. PM said that UP government might have spent more than Rs 22000 crore on the construction of Purvanchal expressway but it worth this expenditure seeing the possibility of employment generation in large numbers.

SP Leaders Ply Cycle On Expressway

Claiming Purvanchal expressway to be their own concept the Samajwadi Party leaders lodged protest in a unique way. The SP leaders and workers rode on cycles at various places on the expressway and showered flower petals on the road. The SP leaders claimed that the construction of Purvanchal expressway was started during the regime of previous government of theirs and BJP is taking credit of it. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that in December 2016, he had laid foundation of this expressway and the then government had allocated budget for it. The SP government had constructed state of art Agra expressway in just 22 months where fighter planes had landed for the first time. However, the BJP government took 54 months to construct Purvanchal expressway and that too is incomplete and not up to the mark.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:35 PM IST