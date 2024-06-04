Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency 2024: Tight Battle Between JDU's Santosh Kumar & Independent Candidate Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav Vs Santosh Kumar | Twitter

The Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency is now in the spotlight due to its fierce contest between two prominent candidates Independent Pappu Yadav and JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar.

Janata Dal (United) representative Santosh Kumar is a formidable opponent with strong backing from the state machinery and an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the other hand, Pappu Yadav is running as an independent candidate. He is a significant figure since he has been thrice MP from Purnia. He has also won the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat twice on RJD’s ticket. This time, he was not elected by RJD and hence has one tougher opponent Bima Bharti representation of RJD.

Located in the northeastern part of Bihar, the Purnia constituency is a mixture of a diverse demographic. In the 2019, Lok Sabha elections, the Purnia seat was won by JD(U) candidate Santosh Kumar, while Congress candidate Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh had come in second place.

As of the latest updates, the counting of votes is underway, with both candidates showing strong performances in various pockets of the constituency. According to the Election Commission of India, Janata Dal (United)'s Santosh Kumar is in the lead with 53641 votes in the Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency, against Independent candidate Rajesh Alias Pappu Yadav with 49646 vote counts.

However, the outcome remains uncertain, as the counting progresses, all eyes remain on Purnia, where every vote counts in this tightly contested battle.

More than 7,000 candidates are vying for the support of more than 900 million eligible voters in 543 constituencies scattered among 28 states and 9 union territories. These parliamentary elections took place in seven stages between April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024.