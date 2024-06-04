Purnia Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Independent Pappu Yadav On Hot Seat Against JDU, RJD

Purnia, one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, witnessed an intense triangular battle between Independent candidate Pappu Yadav, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in phase 2 on April 26.

The constituency comprises six Legislative Assembly segments: Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia, and Korha.

Janata Dal (United) has fielded two-time incumbent sitting MP Santosh Kumar from the seat as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While there was speculation that the INDIA bloc would field Pappu Yadav from Purnia after he joined the Congress recently, the seat went to RJD according to the seat agreement, and Bima Bharti was declared the candidate. After being denied a ticket from Purnia, Pappu decided to contest independently.

Pappu had represented Purnia three times between 1991 and 2004.

In the 2019 general elections at Purnia seat, Santosh Kumar got 6,32,924 votes on the JD(U) ticket, while Congress candidate Uday Singh, alias Pappu Singh, got 3,69,463 votes.

In Bihar, all 40 seats were contested across seven phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA dominated, winning 39 of the 40 seats, while Congress secured only one. The RJD did not win any seats.

The Modi-Nitish partnership under the NDA is likely to secure a victory in Bihar; however, compared to 2019, its seat share may decrease, as predicted by major exit polls on Saturday.

India Today's Axis My India exit poll shows that the BJP-led NDA will win 29-33 seats. INDIA alliance is expected to get 7-10 seats, while others will get 0-2 seats.

The counting will start at 8 a.m. on June 4. The preparation for the counting is currently underway in the districts where the centres have been established.