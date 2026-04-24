'Pure Opportunism Bereft Of Principles': Prashant Bhushan Explains Difference Between 2015 AAP Exit Vs Latest Desertion

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing fresh internal churn after senior advocate and former party leader Prashant Bhushan drew a sharp distinction between early exits from the party and the latest reported move by a group of Rajya Sabha MPs to join the BJP.

His remarks come amid claims by Raghav Chadha that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs have decided to quit and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

‘First Set Left On Principles, Second For Power’

Reposting a viral social media post, Bhushan said, “What is the difference between the first set of people who left AAP, and the latest set of seven people who have left AAP to join the BJP? The first set of people left when Kejriwal compromised the principles on which the party was set up.”

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He added, “The second set led by Raghav Chadha enjoyed all the perks of power, including being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. They have joined the BJP with pure opportunism bereft of any principles.”

Viral Post Shows AAP’s Evolution

The viral post compared early AAP figures from the anti-corruption movement such as Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Admiral L. Ramdas with current leaders like Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh.

It pointed to how several founding members exited the party over concerns about internal democracy and centralisation of power, while later entrants rose within the party structure.

AAP Faces Fresh Political Crisis

The controversy comes after Chadha claimed that a group of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs has decided to merge with the BJP, potentially impacting the party’s strength in the Upper House.

If the move materialises, it could mark a significant shift in AAP’s political trajectory, especially as the party navigates electoral challenges in Delhi and Punjab.

Bhushan’s remarks have brought back focus on AAP’s earlier internal rifts, dating back to 2015, when several founding members left the party citing deviations from its core principles of transparency and accountability.