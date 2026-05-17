Puppy Thrown Into Burning Tandoor In Chandigarh's Bapu Dham Colony; FIR Filed - VIDEO

A shocking case of alleged animal cruelty has emerged from Chandigarh, where a puppy was allegedly thrown into a burning tandoor in the Bapu Dham Colony area, leading to its death. The gruesome incident has sparked outrage among residents and animal lovers across the city.

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According to the complaint filed with Sector 26 Police Station, local resident Sanjay Kumar, who works as a labourer at the Sector-26 vegetable market, witnessed the incident around 1:40 am on May 15 while returning home from work.

Kumar told police that he saw an unidentified man carrying a puppy near the contact centre in Bapu Dham Colony. As the man reached outside Noorani Dhaba, he allegedly threw the animal into a blazing tandoor before fleeing the spot.

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The complainant said he immediately rushed towards the tandoor and managed to pull the puppy out after considerable effort. However, the animal had already succumbed to severe burn injuries. Kumar later buried the puppy near Sukhna Choe in Bapu Dham Colony.

DSP P Abhinandan confirmed that police received information about the incident on May 15 and launched an investigation.

Police have registered FIR No. 58 against an unidentified accused under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.