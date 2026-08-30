Punjabi Influencer Manjeet Kaur Dies After Alleged Burning Attack; Autopsy Reportedly Reveals She Was Nearly 7 Weeks Pregnant

Chandigarh: Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, has died nearly two months after she was allegedly abducted and set on fire in Punjab, with a postmortem later revealing that she was around seven weeks pregnant at the time of her death, The Times Of India reported.

Kaur, who had around 1.46 lakh followers on Instagram, succumbed to severe burn injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 26 after spending nearly 54 days undergoing treatment.

Alleged Attack After Being Called To Chandigarh

According to a complaint filed by Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, two acquaintances identified as Shubhi and Pinda allegedly called the influencer to Sector 34 in Chandigarh on the night of July 3.

The complaint alleges that the two assaulted Kaur near a liquor shop before forcing her into a vehicle and taking her to a forested area near Morinda in Punjab.

Police are investigating allegations that Kaur was subsequently tied to a tree and set on fire before the suspects fled the scene.

Another acquaintance reportedly reached the spot later, extinguished the flames and helped arrange medical treatment for her.

From Morinda Hospital To PGIMER

Kaur was initially admitted to a hospital in Morinda before being shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali. She was later transferred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, where she remained under treatment for extensive burn injuries.

According to media reports, Kaur briefly regained consciousness around August 5 and was reportedly willing to record her statement. However, questions have since emerged over the circumstances surrounding the delay in recording her account.

The matter has also involved coordination between Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police as investigators work to establish the sequence of events.

Autopsy Reveals Pregnancy

According to report in The Times Of India, a postmortem examination conducted after Kaur’s death reportedly revealed that she was nearly seven weeks pregnant when she died.

The finding has added another significant dimension to the investigation, although police have not yet established whether her pregnancy was connected to the alleged attack or its motive.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding her personal relationships and events preceding the alleged assault.

Murder, Kidnapping Case Registered

Following Kaur’s death, Chandigarh Police registered an FIR on August 27 at Sector 34 police station based on her mother’s complaint.

The case includes charges relating to kidnapping and murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The two people named in the complaint, Shubhi and Pinda, are currently being traced, with police efforts underway to locate and arrest them.

Police Probe Underway

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, questioning people known to Kaur and trying to reconstruct her movements before the alleged attack.

Police are also investigating the possible motive and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, abduction and subsequent attack.

The allegations regarding the delay in recording Kaur’s statement are also being examined, with authorities responding to questions over the involvement of police teams from Chandigarh and Punjab.

Who Was Manjeet Kaur?

Kaur was a social media influencer known for Instagram reels featuring cosmetics promotions, Punjabi and Haryanvi music and lifestyle content. She also maintained a smaller YouTube presence where she shared family-related videos.

She was a divorcee and is survived by her seven-year-old son, who lived with her former husband.

With two suspects yet to be arrested and the motive still unclear, police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to Kaur’s death