 Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral

Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral

In a now-viral video, a 19-year-old youth was seen striding “proudly” with his head held high, smiling and waving to the camera as he was being escorted by a cop in court premises in Punjab

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
@AmitNationlist

In a video going viral on social media, a 19-year-old youth was seen striding “proudly” with his head held high, smiling and waving to the camera as he was escorted by a cop in a court premises in Punjab.

Watch the video here:

The youth’s surprising demeanour while being in police custody perplexed social media users who, initially, were not able to comprehend the his behaviour.

However as they went on to enquire about the details of the matter, they were left with a mixed feeling of bravery and horror. 

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Navi Mumbai To World Trade Center Costs ₹270; NMMT Ticket Fare Shocks Bus Commuters
Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In Court Premises; Video Viral
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 5, Part 2)
NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases
NCB Mumbai Disposes Off 982 Kg Drugs Seized In 95 Cases

The person seen all smiles in the video was arrested after he killed a man who had raped his sister 10 years ago in 2015. 

However, the rapist’s 10-year-long sentence ended during the Covid lockdown, providing the youth an opportunity to take revenge for his sister’s rape and murder.

As per reports, on August 28, the youth, identified as Lovepreet Singh along with his accomplice attacked the historysheeter with a sharp weapon in Punjab’s Kapurthala. Though Singh’s accomplice was soon arrested, he remained at large before finally being held. 

Punjab police

Reports suggest that the Police had found the blood-soaked body of the rapist, identified as Omkar Singh, near Vishanpur Jatta village.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a case of raping a minor girl was registered against Omkar Singh in 2015 in which he was sentenced to jail for 10 years. However, Omkar Singh was released after his sentence was completed during the Corona period.

Meanwhile, the girl and her father both lost their lives, leaving Lovepreet Singh in shock and with a deep sense of grudge. 

Due to this, Lovepreet Singh, along with his accomplice Akashdeep, murdered Omkar Singh with sharp weapons on the night of 28 August. 

Read Also
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beaten With Rods & Sticks Inside Hospital In Punjab's Sangrur; 3 Arrested,...
article-image

After investigating the case, the police registered an FIR naming two accused Akashdeep, resident of village Majadpur and Lovepreet on the statement of deceased Omkar Singh's son Sarwan Singh and arrested accused Akashdeep

After a while, the police also arrested the main accused Lovepree who was then produced in court, visuals of which went viral on social media, and remanded in one-day police custody for interrogation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Attacks Modi Govt Over Annapoorna Restaurant Owner's 'Apology' To Sitharaman; 'Regret Breach...

Rahul Attacks Modi Govt Over Annapoorna Restaurant Owner's 'Apology' To Sitharaman; 'Regret Breach...

Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In...

Punjab: Youth Who Killed His Sister’s Rapist Seen Smiling & Waving While Being Escorted By Cop In...

'I Do Not Belong To Any Party': Annapoorna Chain Owner Apologises To FM Sitharaman After Questioning...

'I Do Not Belong To Any Party': Annapoorna Chain Owner Apologises To FM Sitharaman After Questioning...

UP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In...

UP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In...

5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy...

5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy...