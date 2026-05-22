Punjab Will Follow SC Order'In Letter And Spirit' On Stray Dogs, Reiterates CM Bhagwant Mann

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Even after heavy backlash, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reiterated that his government will fully implement the Supreme Court’s May 19, 2026 order on stray dogs, emphasizing that the directive will be followed “in letter and spirit” to ensure public safety across the state.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over stray dog attacks and follows the top court’s landmark ruling allowing euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, and demonstrably dangerous dogs posing a threat to human life.

Stray Dogs to Be Removed From High-Footfall Areas

Reaffirming Punjab’s action plan, Mann said the government will remove stray dogs from all high-footfall public spaces, including schools, hospitals, markets, and residential areas, so that children, senior citizens, and families can move freely without fear.

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He also announced that the state will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where stray animals can be housed and cared for appropriately.

Campaign Against ‘Stray and Killer Dogs’ Begins

In a post on X, Mann said Punjab would launch a large-scale campaign starting Friday to tackle what he described as the threat posed by “stray and killer dogs.”

“Following the Honourable Supreme Court's decision, the Punjab government will launch a massive campaign... to eliminate stray and killer dogs that pose a threat to the lives of children and passersby,” he said, thanking the court for its ruling.

Euthanasia Only Under Legal Provisions

The Punjab government clarified that any euthanasia measures would be carried out strictly within the framework of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Officials said euthanasia would be limited to cases involving rabid, incurably ill, or clearly aggressive dogs, reflecting the Supreme Court’s attempt to balance public safety with animal welfare.

Supreme Court Prioritised Human Safety

In its significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India held that the right to live with dignity includes the right to move freely without fear of canine attacks.

A bench comprising Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria observed that when human safety is weighed against the welfare of animals, constitutional protections under Article 21 must decisively favour the preservation of human life.

The bench also dismissed petitions seeking modification of its earlier November 2025 order on relocation and sterilisation of dogs from institutional areas.

Mixed Reactions Over Implementation

Punjab’s decision has received mixed responses. While many residents have welcomed the renewed focus on public safety, animal rights advocates have raised concerns over potential misuse of the euthanasia provision and have called for strict oversight.

The state’s move also builds on earlier initiatives, including the Ludhiana dog sanctuary pilot launched in January 2026, aimed at creating long-term infrastructure for stray dog management.