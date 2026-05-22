'SC Order Twisted': BJP’s Tajinder Bagga Slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over 'Eliminate Stray Dogs' Campaign |

Punjab: A political row erupted over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement of a statewide campaign against stray dogs, with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga accusing the AAP government of misrepresenting the Supreme Court’s recent order on the issue.

The controversy began after Mann announced that Punjab would launch a 'massive campaign' to eliminate stray and 'killer' dogs following the apex court’s observations on rising dog attack incidents across the country.

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“Following the Honourable Supreme Court's decision, the Punjab government will launch a massive campaign starting tomorrow to eliminate stray and killer dogs that endanger the lives of children and pedestrians,” Mann posted on X, thanking the Supreme Court for the ruling.

Tajinder Bagga Calls Mann 'Darubaaz'

However, the statement drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who called CM Bhagwant Mann 'Darubaaz' and alleged that the Punjab government was wrongly using the court order to justify a mass killing drive against stray dogs.

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In a strongly worded post on X, Bagga wrote, “The Supreme Court did not authorize a blanket ‘eliminate stray dogs’ campaign. The order clearly applies only to rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous aggressive dogs, after assessment by qualified veterinary experts and strictly under the PCA Act and ABC Rules 2023.”

Calling the interpretation blatant misinformation, Bagga further said, “Twisting a Supreme Court order into justification for mass killing of dogs is blatant misinformation. Shame.”

Supreme Court Upholds Stray Dog Removal Order Near Public Places

The remarks came just days after the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order directing authorities to remove stray dogs from institutional zones such as schools, hospitals and other public facilities. The apex court also clarified that such dogs should not be released back into these sensitive areas even after sterilisation or vaccination.

“We have given detailed consideration to applications seeking recall of our November 7 judgement, but we have dismissed all the applications,” the court observed while hearing pleas related to stray dog management.

The bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, noted that the menace of dog bites had spread to critical public spaces, including airports, residential colonies and educational institutions. The court also referred to several 'deeply disturbing incidents' involving attacks on children, elderly citizens and travellers.

At the same time, the court dismissed applications challenging the Standard Operating Procedure framed by the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding stray dog management. The issue has triggered a wider debate between animal rights activists and those demanding stricter action against increasing stray dog attacks.

While several groups welcomed stronger measures to ensure public safety, animal welfare organisations have cautioned governments against any move that could violate provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules. Punjab government officials are yet to issue detailed guidelines on how the proposed campaign against stray dogs will be implemented across the state.