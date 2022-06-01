Punjab: Two injured in clash outside Khalsa College in Amritsar after shots fired

At least two people were injured during a clash between two groups outside Khalsa College in Amritsar, ANI reported.
According to Amritsar Police, shots were fired during the clash between two groups outside the college in which at least two people were injured.
The police ruled out any possibility of gang-related activity and said that it was a routine crime. They added that the situation is under control while a further probe is underway.
(with ANI inputs)
