Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Passenger in vehicle describes how it all went down

Mourners pay their respects to Sidhu Moose Wala | ANI

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, travelling in his Mahindra Thar SUV to visit his ailing aunt in the Barnala district, was brutally gunned down in broad daylight by what appears to be organised crime elements on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old rapper was cremated on Tuesday at his ancestral agricultural land in Mansa district's Moosa village.

A key witness to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder, his friend Gurwinder Singh, who was in the car at the time of the crime, said that he had insisted on taking the bulletproof car on Sunday. However, Sidhu turned down the request.

Now, Gurwinder has come forward with a more detailed version of events as they unfolded.

NDTV reported that Gurwinder stated that since five people were difficult to accommodate in a Thar jeep, Moose Wala didn't travel with his 2-man security detail. The moment Sidhu Moose Wala reached his aunt's village, a shot was fired from behind the vehicle and another vehicle blocked his jeep from the front.

A man carrying an automatic assault rifle appeared in front of the jeep and started firing indiscriminately, he said. The 28-year-old singer also fired two rounds from his pistol, which was later recovered from his jeep, but it was no match for the sophisticated assault rifles, reported NDTV.

Gurvinder Singh said that shooters joined in from three sides and firing continued. Sidhu Moose Wala tried to escape in his jeep but couldn't, he added.

Sidhu Moosewala was hit by around 25 bullets, the post-mortem report indicated. As per sources, gunpowder was found on his body. Sources indicated that the presence of gunpower implies that he was fired upon from very close range. The incident took place at 5.25 pm but the police got the information about it at 5.50 pm. The singer-cum-Congress politician passed away before he was taken to the hospital.