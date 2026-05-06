Punjab Twin Blasts: Exact Moment Of Explosion Outside Army Camp In Jalandhar Surfaces - VIDEO

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Jalandhar: Two separate explosions have been reported in Punjab within hours of each other, triggering panic. The state is on high alert following the twin blasts.

The first explosion occurred in a scooter parked just outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar at around 8 pm on Tuesday, injuring the owner of the vehicle, The Times of India reported.

CCTV footage from the Jalandhar blast, which has surfaced on social media, captured the exact moment of the powerful explosion near the BSF Chowk area. The footage reportedly shows a scooter parked near the site moments before a sudden blast lights up the area, causing widespread panic.

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The exact nature of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police are questioning the injured youth, Gurpreet Singh, who is employed with a courier company, as per the report.

The second blast was reported late on Tuesday night near the Khasa cantonment area in Amritsar. According to police, the explosion occurred along the boundary wall outside the Army camp located opposite the BSF’s Khasa camp on Attari Road.

The sound of the blast was heard across a wide radius, sending shockwaves through the area and prompting the immediate deployment of police and security personnel.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in Amritsar blast

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the Amritsar incident so far. A forensic probe is currently underway, and officials said further details would emerge only after the analysis is completed.

Congress slams state and central govt

Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has also reacted to the blasts, questioning both the state and the central government. "Back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab. Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar — this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing?"

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"Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab’s peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action," he added.